Puma Men's Essentials Logo Jogger Pants in Grey/Grey Size Medium Cotton/Polyester/Fleece

Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable MaterialsFeel good about what you wear thanks to cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative used to make these pants 66% cotton, 34% polyester Product FeaturesComfortable fleece fabric is super soft and cozy Elastic waistband ensures the perfect fit Side pockets hold the essentials Ribbed cuffs show off your kicks Puma logo at the left hip Machine wash The Puma Essentials Logo Jogger Pants are imported. From the streets to the sofa, get a comfortable, laidback look thanks to the Puma Essentials Logo Jogger Pants. Lightweight fleece and a classic silhouette team up on these everyday essentials.