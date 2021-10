Low profile for a sleek look Nylon upper with suede and synthetic overlays Lace-up construction for a snug fit IMEVA midsole for cushioned comfort Rubber outsole for grippy traction The Puma Future Rider Twofold SD is imported. Fresh, bold colors and a unique colorblocked design team up on the Men's Puma Future Rider Twofold SD Casual Shoes. Get an elevated streetwear look wherever you turn in these must-have trainers. Size: 10.5. Color: Multi Color. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon/Suede. Puma Men's Future Rider Twofold SD Casual Shoes Size 10.5 Nylon/Suede