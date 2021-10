Size & FitSlim, figure-hugging fit Product FeaturesCotton blend fabric Puma branding at front Machine wash The Puma Fitted T-Shirt is imported. Flattering and ultra-comfy, the Women's Puma Fitted T-Shirt is a classic tee that's made to go everywhere with you. Size: X-Large. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Puma Women's Fitted T-Shirt in Pink/Georgia Peach Size X-Large Cotton