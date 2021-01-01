Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Product FeaturesSoft knit material offers a comfortable wear Ribbed crewneck for durability Floral-filled Puma chest graphic for classic style Forward seams created a flattering fit Machine wash The Puma Floral T-Shirt is imported. A flowery take on a closet staple, the Women's Puma Floral T-Shirt brings a touch of femininity to activewear. Featuring a relaxed fit and blooming Puma logo graphic, it brings the perfect balance of style and comfort. Size: X-Small. Color: Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral/Graphic. Puma Women's Floral T-Shirt in Blue/Mist Green Size X-Small Knit