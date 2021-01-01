Premium leather upper material is comfortable and durable Embossed Puma Formstrip for classic style Tie-Dye print on the upper for groovy style Puma logo branding throughout Stacked platform sole with embossed details Cushioned insole Traction pattern on the sole The Puma Smash Platform V2 Tie-Dye is imported. Breakthrough the same old boring style barriers in the rebellious Women's Puma Smash Platform V2 Tie-Dye Casual Shoes. A supple leather upper sits on top of a platform sole for a look that's as street chic as it gets! .lus, a fun new print makes these sneakers even more trendy and bright! Size: 6.5. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Puma Women's Smash Platform V2 Tie-Dye Casual Shoes in White/ White Size 6.5 Leather