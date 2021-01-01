Leather upper for a premium look and feel Lace-up closure for support and stability IMEVA midsole and SoftFoam+ sockliner Iridescent Formstrip branding Grippy rubber traction outsole The Puma Vikky 2 Iridescent is imported. Laidback vibes meet bold iridescent shimmer on the Women's Puma Vikky 2 Iridescent Casual Shoes. Take your style to new heights when you step out in these must-have sneakers. Size: 11.0. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Puma Women's Vikky 2 Iridescent Casual Shoes in White/ White Size 11.0 Leather