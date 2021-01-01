Dior Pump 'N' Volume HD Mascara, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A mascara for instant, XXL volume on each lash with up to 94-percent more HD volumeÂin an improved formula for clump-free, excess-free, volumized lashes.What Else You Need to Know: Create a look of instant lash volume with the simple power of a squeeze. By pumping the soft tube, you'll coat the brush and soften the creamy, rich mascara formula inside for a perfect, fresh application, every time. This formula is enriched with ingredients that care for lashesÂlike vitamin B and cotton extractÂto help strengthen and protect lashes while enhancing the look of their natural volume with each use. It's also easy to remove; simply rinse with warm water.Suggested Usage:-Squeeze the flexible tube once or twice to soften the formula and evenly load the brush with the perfect amount of product.-Apply mascara, sweeping vertically from the roots of the eyelashes to the tips.-Apply additional coats to achieve the desired XXL volume.-The dual-material brush guarantees expert and comfortable application. The rigid core facilitates precision, while the flexible elastomer spikes gently style and separate lashes.--