Pumpkin Pickin' Cute Adorable Kawaii Pumpkin Picking Tank Top

Happy Halloween. Pumpkin Pickin' Cute and Adorable Pumpkin Happy Character. Going Pumpkin Picking in October for Halloween. Great Pumpkin Patch Picking design for family, friends and groups. Kawaii Pumpkin. Make a Jack-O-Lantern. Featuring Happy Smug Content Cute Pumpkin saying Pumpkin Pickin'. For the fan of Halloween, Trick or Treat, making Jack-O-Lantern, and a frightful horror filled Happy Halloween. Find the best Pumpkin in the patch with this great Adorable Pumpkin design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem