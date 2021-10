This Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice design with a plaid pumpkin and a leopard pumpkin print is a cute fall design for all who love the fall season and pumpkin spice. A funny design for a pumpkin spice lover. Cute autumn graphic for all who love leopard pattern. This is a cute Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice design for all who love pumpkin spice. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem