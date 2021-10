Pumpkin Spice Lover Donut Lovers Funny Food Nutrition Facts - Goes Great With Pumpkin Spice Coffee & Tea Pumpkin Spice Nutrition Facts Fall Pumpkins Foodie - Great Paired With Pumpkins Spice Creamer, Coffee Syrup, Oil, Candle, Latte, Sauce & Essential Oils To Gift To All The Pumpkin Lovers That You Love. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem