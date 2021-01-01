From perfect present idea for thanksgiving day

Pumpkin Truck for Thanksgiving Halloween Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pumpkins truck for thanksgiving image with a slogan "Meet me at the pumpkin patch". Super perfect design idea for thanksgiving day and present for someone thats planning to attend on a thanksgiving event. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com