Vickerman 16" Pumpkin Wire Silhouette with 35 LED Lights, One Size , Orange

﻿Lighted LED Halloween Window Silhouette Item #X490455 Product Features: 35 wide angle LED lights Bulb color: green and orange If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit One-sided decoration UL listed for indoor/outdoor use 24" black lead cord Contains 1 rectifier this eliminates the shimmer and shake in the lights Plug contains one end connector which allows you to stack multiple lighted items together (210 watt max) Comes with spare bulbs fuse and 2 suction cups for hanging 120 volts 60 hertz 0.02 amps 2.4 watts Dimensions: 16"H x 14"W x 0.75"D Material(s): plastic/wire/plastic bulbsFeatures: LightedMeasurements: 16 Height/Inches, 1 Width/InchesBase Material: 95% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported