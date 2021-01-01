Pumpkins Autumn Fall Halloween Thanksgiving Apple Basket Tote Bag

Fall Autumn Halloween and Thanksgiving Design. A watercolor painting of several pumpkins in a basket with pumpkin patch foliage leaves, autumn leaves, and apples in pastel shades of sage green, blue, red, orange, yellow, and brown. With a green background. Original, Official Nature Magick Designs Artwork. From the Fall Autumn Halloween Thanksgiving Collection by Nature Magick. It's Fall Y'all! Inspired by our love for Autumn and all things Pumpkin Spice. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.