PÜR Chateau Cheek Stain Blush Tint and Brush Duo in Cabernet

Built-In Skincare - Give your cheeks the perfect wash of color with PÜR's age-defying Chateau cheek stain with built-in skincare ingredients. Featuring antioxidant-rich wine extracts to fight age-accelerating free radicals, this gel-like formula melts on your skin to give your look a dewy fresh glow Blend and Build - Add a dab for a barely there tint or layer it on for a dramatic flush of moisture-rich color. Dab cheek stain directly onto cheek and blend upward and outward using the blending brush applicator Smooth Lines and Wrinkles - Our proprietary Ceretin Complex combines age-defying Retinol and super hydrating ceramides to smooth lines and wrinkles. Refreshing - Our encapsulated water complex delivers Swiss Alps-sourced water to hydrate the skin for lasting radiance Refreshing - Our encapsulated water complex delivers Swiss Alps-sourced water to hydrate the skin for lasting radiance