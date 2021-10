Grab this shirt if you beileve in Freedom of choice. Perfect For People That Believe In Freedom And Body Choice. For Any Constitutionalist That Believes In The Freedoms of Choice. Pure-Blood-Movement. #Pure Blood with american flag ! For Any Constitutionalist That Believes In The Freedoms of Choice. Pure-Blood-Movement. get now your "Pure blood t-shirt" Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem