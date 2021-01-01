Cool, fresh and addictive, your lips look and feel fuller with a healthy, revitalizing hint of fresh color with Pure Color Envy Lip Volumizer by Estee Lauder. It's formulated with a blend of hyaluronic spheres to help moisturize, smooth and plump your lips for a sculpted, curvaceous look. An ultra-comfortable, glossy fluid texture glides on effortlessly, leaving lips with a luxuriously minty-cool sensation. The reviving tint works on all skin tones, giving your lips a subtle dose of healthy-looking color with a soft-shine finish. Design house: Estee Lauder. Series: Pure Color Envy. Category: Beauty and Personal Care. Type: Skin Care. SubType: Lip Balm. Size: 0.24 oz. Style: ELPUCELB1. Barcode: 887167143005. Estee Lauder / Pure Color Envy Lip Volumizer Baume (balm) 0.24 oz.