Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick - Most Wanted

Transform your lips with Estée Lauder's Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick. Rich pigments deliver intense color while the lipstick bullet-shaped design ensures even coverage over entire lips. Boasting a time-release moisture complex, this creamy formula helps capture and infuse hydration for more moisturized-feeling lips.Key Ingredients:Time-Release Moisture Complex: helps capture and impart hydration so that lips feel more moisturizedKey Benefits:Glides on seamlesslyHydrates lips6-hour wearThe creamy formula offers medium to full coverageFierce is a burnt apricot shade.