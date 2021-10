A featherlight gel-creme eyeshadow. Easily customizes the intensity of color from sheer to bold or saturated. Velvety texture & effortlessly blends in to impart a soft, subtle sheen. Long lasting throughout the day with no crease, smudge or flake. Delivers shimmer to metallic finish. Features a flexible-tip wand for smooth application across the lid. Ophthalmologist-tested.