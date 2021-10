"Pomegranate was known as the source of vitality in ancient Greece and Egypt. " And of all the citrus fruits, Grapefruit has the highest concentration of Vitamin C. This rich, creamy formula is fortified with Coconut Oil Complex-an exotic blend of Certified Organic Coconut Oil, Argan Oil and Shea Butter extract to leave your skin feeling silky smooth to the touch. No harsh preservatives, parabens nor GMO’s Vegan & cruelty-free.