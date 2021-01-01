Bring clean, classic skate style to your everyday with the DC Pure High-Top WC skateboard shoes! Skate shoes in a high-top silhouette. Leather, nubuck, suede, or canvas upper with premium textile quarter. Foam padded tongue and collar for added comfort and support. Mesh lining for breathable wear. Wrap cupsole construction for long-lasting durability. Abrasion-resistant sticky rubber outsole. Outsole features DC's trademarked Pill pattern tread. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.