RAINCRY Pure Natural Bristle Smoothing Brush, Large Large size is ideal for long hair (past shoulders) and used to smooth, polish and enhance shine. No Nylon-only a PURE Boar Bristle brush can provide the advantage of conditioning by transferring natural oils and product from scalp to ends. RAINCRY's PURE Boar Bristles also helps close the cuticle and enhance shine for easier and healthier styling. Lightweight yet durable, the longer, triangular, sustainable Beechwood handle offers addi.