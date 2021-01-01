Truu Design PURE Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated 24 oz, Royal Blue Matte Water Bottle

Capacity: holds 24 oz. (750ml) in volume Double Wall: keeps the beverage cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours Feature: BPA free to ensure health and safety, as well as provide the best drinking experience Material: high-quality 18/8 stainless steel construction, leak-proof, rust-resistant, and condensation-free Design: ergonomically shaped for the most comfortable grip, great for taking it to yoga, gym, sports games, school, work and everyday use, Weight: 1.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: CTG Brands Inc.