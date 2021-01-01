POC Sports Pure VPDS Bib Short - XS - Uranium Black / Uranium Black

Features of the POC Sports Pure VPDS Bib Short Bib shorts that feature the VPDS Catalyst pad, a seam-free pad for every ride Cut with a race profile and constructed from High-quality warp-knitted fabrics that provide reliable stretch and recovery Leg gripper measures 7cm wide and Features a silicone print on the inner to ensure the bibs stay securely in place on any ride Extremely stretchy suspenders in a breathable mesh fabric Fully flatlock seams provide enhanced comfort next to the skin Reflective detailing including the POC logo helps enhance rider presence on the roads