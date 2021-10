Engineered to power everyday training, this running shoe sits on springy, responsive Boost(TM) cushioning that propels you comfortably through sprints and miles. It sports a breathable upper made with Primegreen mesh that uses a minimum of 50% recycled materials to pair heart-healthy runs with eco-healthy finishes. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Energy return: transforms every