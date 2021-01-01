Rusk PUREMIX Blooming Sunflower Volumizing Mist

PUREMIX Blooming Sunflower Volumizing Mist - Hair falling flat? PUREMIX Blooming Sunflower Volumizing Mist naturally thickens & lifts for healthy, voluminous hair! 57% more volume after just 1 use.* Benefits Light-weight styling spray. Provides full-bodied, natural-finished look without stiffness. Thickens and lifts strands. Provides thermal protection. Great to revitalize second-day hair. Free of sulfates, parabens, artificial colorants, gluten and cruelty free. Color and keratin safe. Key Ingredients Vitamin B5 + Styling polymers provide natural body & volume. Sunflower seed extract gently moisturizes the hair. Clinical Results 57% more volume after just 1 use when using the entire regimen of PUREMIX Blooming Sunflower Volumizing Shampoo, Conditioner & Mist. - PUREMIX Blooming Sunflower Volumizing Mist