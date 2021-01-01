adidas Puremotion

Rack up the miles with the lightweight performance of the adidas Running Puremotion shoes! Support Type: Natural. Cushioning: Lightweight, flexible response. Differential: 8.5 mm. MÃ©lange mesh upper. Lace-up closure. Bootie design with front pull-tab. Thin, comfortable tongue and collar. Smooth fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Ortholite float sockliner adds comfort. Wider forefoot platform for natural support during versatile city runs. Cloudfoam cushioned midsole adds support at every step. Rubber outsole provides traction. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.