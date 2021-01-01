jane iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation Refill - Golden Glow - SPF20

Reap all the benefits of a foundation, concealer, powder and sunscreen in one convenient, easy-to-apply product, the jane iredale PurePressed® Base Mineral Foundation Refill SPF 20. Infused with antioxidants, micronized minerals and physical sunscreen actives, this all-in-one powder masks imperfections like lines, large pores and uneven skin tone while arming you with the essentials to keep further damage at bay.Designed to mimic the look and feel of skin, this powder provides sheer, buildable coverage with a semi-matte finish. Ideal for all skin tones, its weightless formula glides on smooth and never irritates skin. The refill is specially designed to be used with the jane iredale PurePressed Refillable Compact only. This pressed powder is formulated with reef-safe sunscreen to protect you and the environment.Key Ingredients:Titanium Dioxide: calms inflammation and protects skin from both UVA and UVB raysZinc Oxide: provides bacterial protection while shielding skin from UV damageAlgae Extracts: soothe sensitive skin, prevent moisture loss and help reverse UV damagePine Bark Extract and Pomegranate Extract: antioxidants that prevent free-radical damage and aid in minimizing UV damageAmber is ideal for light to medium skin tones with yellow undertones.