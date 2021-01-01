jane iredale PurePressed Eye Shadow - Blue Hour

From an elegant to an edgy look jane iredale PurePressed Eye Shadow helps you achieve a gorgeous, impeccable makeup. Highly-pigmented and crease-resistant, the mineral eyeshadow enhances the color and shape of your eyes with its light-diffusing properties. It glides on easily and blends naturally, including skin-protective ingredients, such as pomegranate extract and pine bark.Key Benefits:Highly-pigmented mineral eyeshadow, adheres to skin for long-lasting makeupBotanical extracts protect and soothe the skin while retaining moistureGlides on easily and can be used as a blush or brow filler as wellApplies wet or dry and stays crease-freeCappuccino is a light matte brown shade.