This cleaned-up version of Golden Goose's cult-fave sneaker features a camo-ripstop heel tab that's not meant to blend in. The word 'sneakers' adds a quirky touch to the chunky sole, which was developed after extensive research and designed to be lightweight, bouncy and shock absorbing. Lace-up style Removable insole Leather and textile upper and lining/rubber sole Made in Italy Men's Designer Shoes