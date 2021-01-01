Yves Rocher - Purifying Cleansing Gel - Pure Menthe - Makeup Remover, Cleanser And Toner

Yves Rocher - Gently rids the skin of impurities, traces of makeup, and excess sebum This cleansing gel is formulated with Organic Peppermint known for its refreshing properties and grown using an agroecological approach in our fields at La Gacilly. Flawlessly cleanses , purifies , gently rids skin of impurities , traces of makeup , and excess sebum . Its + : mattified, clear, and purified skin. Texture : Its fresh gel texture leaves skin clean and purified. Results: - 100%* of those surveyed found that their skin texture was immediately and lastingly refined - 88%* of those surveyed found that dead cells and impurities were immediately eliminated - 80%* of those surveyed found that pores were immediately tightened and less visible How to use : Apply morning and night on a damp face. Gently massage and rinse. Avoid contact with eyes. To complete your beauty routine : 1) Apply the Purifying Cleansing Gel - Pure Menthe 2) Spray your face with the Purifying Peppermint Floral Water - Pur Menthe to tone the skin and leaves the complexion fresh 3) Apply your daily skin care: your serum and/or your cream 4) Apply an eye care among our eye contour product line 4.2 fl.oz. / 125ml Tube *Satisfaction survey carried out over 21 days on 14 women and 11 men Also exists in 390ml maxi format Purifying Cleansing Gel - Pure Menthe