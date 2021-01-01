Purifying Freshness Shampoo & Conditioner

This Duo Includes: Aromachologie Purifying Freshness Shampoo 16.9 fl.oz., Aromachologie Purifying Freshness Conditioner 16.9 fl.oz.. About this range: Ideal for normal to oily hair, the Aromachology Revitalising Fresh Hair Care combining the revitalising properties of five essential oils with the purifying power of a plant-based vinegar. This ritual of ultra-fresh, silicone-free formulas helps to revitalise and purify normal to oily scalps. Built-up residue that suffocates the hair is eliminated. The hair and scalp feel revived, fresh and bursting with vitality.