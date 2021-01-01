Yves Rocher - Purifying Gel Mask With Organic Peppermint - Mask And Scrub

Yves Rocher - Purifying, botanical*, so irresistible! This organic Peppermint face mask eliminates impurities and instantly purifies skin without drying it out. Its ultra-fresh, non-sticky gel texture leaves your complexion looking fresh. Results : Skin is instantly purified and sebum levels are reduced by 93.3%** Application advices : • Apply a thin layer on your T-zone or whole face twice a week and leave on for 10 minutes • Remove any excess with a damp cotton pad Our commitments : • Dermatologically tested • This formula contains more than 99% ingredients from natural origin • Vegan*** • Mineral oil and silicone free 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml tube *100% botanical extracts **Objective clinical study of 13 cases ***Products formulated without animal derivatives Purifying Gel Mask with Organic Peppermint