KLORANE Purifying Mist with Aquatic Mint - Anti-Pollution (3.3 fl. oz.)

Klorane's Purifying Mist with Aquatic Mint - Anti-Pollution is formulated to invigorate dull strands. Infused with aquatic mint, it delivers a cooling sensation to the scalp. A blend of herbal fragrances of aquatic mint, lemon, and tea help banish odors accumulated throughout the day.Key Ingredients:Aquatic Mint: the species of mint with the highest level of antioxidant protection and scientifically shown to detoxify and protect hair and scalp from pollutionKey Benefits:Refreshing mist purifies and neutralizes hair and scalp odors accumulated throughout the day for up to 6 hoursDetoxifies and protects the scalp from pollutionProvides an immediate cooling sensationIdeal for use after exercise, in the city, after exposure to strong food odors and smoke or a long commute