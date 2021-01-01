KLORANE Purifying Mist with Aquatic Mint Travel Size 1.6 fl oz.

Klorane Purifying mist with Aquatic mint purifies and neutralizes hair and scalp odors accumulated throughout the day, for up to 6 hours*. Everyday exposure to pollutants like polluted air, ozone and cigarette smoke create oxidative stress. These pollutants cling to the hair, making it dull, lifeless and dry while the surface of the scalp becomes clogged, uncomfortable and smelly. The on-the-go hair purifying mist is formulated with a high concentration Aquatic mint which detoxifies and protects the hair and scalp from pollution, while providing an immediate cooling sensation. The antioxidant rich, plant-based formula is infused with a fresh, herbal fragrance with notes of Aquatic mint, Lemon and Tea to awaken and revive the senses. Ideal for use after exercising, in the city, after exposure to strong food odors and smoke or a long commute. Hair feels refreshed, lightweight and frizz is reduced. Perfect for all hair types. Safe for natural, color-treated and highlighted hair. Paraben-free, Silicone-free, MIT-free, Phenoxyethanol-free. 95% natural formula. Dermatologically tested. Vegan. Eco-friendly packaging. The KLORANE BOTANICAL FOUNDATION is protecting the ecosystem of the Cévennes National Park by helping detoxify its polluted rivers through phytoremediation, decontamination using plants. Aquatic mint was planted along the river banks and used in upstream filtration columns. After a few months, samples of downstream water showed a 17x decrease in pollutants. * Assessment of spray on strands of hair contaminated with odors from pollution, tobacco and cooking, by 12 expert panelists.