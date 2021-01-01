A gentle, instant & no-rinse facial cleansing water. Helps quickly remove light makeup & impurities. Formulated with Glacier Water to vitalize skin metabolism & stimulate natural defenses. Contains Aloe Vera extract to nourish sensitive & irritated skin. Infused with extract of Cornflower for a calming & draining effect. Loaded with Allantoin for soothing & anti-inflammatory properties. Leaves skin soft, clean, refreshed & balanced. Perfect for all skin types. Design house: Valmont. Series: Purity. Gender: Unisex. Category: Skin Care. SubType: Makeup Remover. Beauty group: Face. Size: 5 oz. Barcode: 7612017050454. Valmont - Purity Aqua Falls (Instant Makeup Removing Water) 150ml/5oz.