philosophy purity made simple hydra-bounce eye & moisturizer

Help address the appearance of your skin with this all-star philosophy duo. purity made simple ultra-light moisturizer nourishes skin with a blend of ingredients that leaves skin looking glowing and prepped for makeup application. Hydrate and revive the appearance of tired-looking eyes with philosophy's unique purity made simple hydra-bounce eye gel. It features a special formulated complex that helps to address the appearance of the signs of aging around the eye area. How do I use it: Gently apply a small amount of purity made simple hydra-bounce eye gel under and around the eye area in the morning and evening. Use purity made simple ultra-light moisturizer in the morning and evening on clean, dry skin. From philosophy. Includes: