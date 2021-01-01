Purr-fect Grammy Funny Cat Lover Grandmother Kitty Owner T-Shirt

Purr-fect Grammy - This cat graphic with quote inside of a cat face. Perfect for grandmother, grandmom, grandmama or grandmommy who is a proud kittie lover and likes to cuddle with their cute, little darling pet cats. Great for the International Cat Day. This funny kitten design is for your best grandmom ever. It is ideal cat owner essentials for grandmom or grandmommy who is a kitty owner loves and adores all kinds of cats and has humorous granddaughter or grandson. Anyone who owns a kitty will love it. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem