Givenchy - Pussy-bow Cotton-blend Lace And Silk Crepe De Chine Blouse - Black

Clare Waight Keller considers Givenchy's Resort '20 collection a continuation of her Spring couture outing in Paris earlier this year, which may explain the intricately woven lace that's central to both. Cut from the delicate fabric, this blouse has a loose silhouette and comes with a camisole to temper the sheer finish. Secure the silk crepe de chine ties into a voluminous pussy-bow. Shown here with: [Givenchy Pants id1151255], [Givenchy Shoulder bag id1199686], [Givenchy Mules id1150803], [Balenciaga Earrings id1199549], [Sophie Buhai Ring id1121515].