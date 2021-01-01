Putty Bronzer - e.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Bronzer is a unique putty-to-powder bronzer that delivers highly pigmented, buildable color for a natural sun-kissed glow. Features Unique putty-to-powder formula with a semi-matte finish Gives skin a natural sun-kissed glow Highly pigmented, buildable color Smoothes and events out your complexion Lightweight, non-greasy wear Enriched with moisturizing Argan Oil and Vitamin E Great for: All skin types Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Key Ingredients Argan Oil - Moisturizes skin Vitamin E - Nourishes and softens skin Formulated Without Phthalates Parabens Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Triclosan Triclocarban Hydroquinone - Putty Bronzer