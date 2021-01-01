Michael Kors Pyper Goldtone Stainless Steel, Glitz & Mesh Strap Watch

From the Pyper Collection. Michael Kors' Pyper 32mm watch features a white mother-of-pearl dial with goldtone stick indexes, goldtone case with a pav topring, two-hand movement and crystal mesh goldtone stainless steel bracelet. Quartz movement Glitz pav topring White mother-of-pearl dial Goldtone stick indexes Goldtone stainless steel case Goldtone stainless steel mesh bracelet Safety mesh buckle International two-year limited warranty Made in Japan FEATURES Water-resistant to 5 ATM SIZE Round case, 32mm (1.25") Strap, 14mm (0.55") ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Fine Jewelry - Fashion Watches > Michael Kors > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michael Kors. Color: Gold.