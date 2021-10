Inspired by the Greek oracle at Delphi, this opulent pendant handcrafted in Greece features an icy-clear, faceted crystal orb crowned with ornate filigree set with 32 ruby-red jewels. Pendant only 3/8"W x 1"L Total crystal weight: 2.5ct. Total corundum weight: 0.32ct. Crystal/sterling silver/18k gold/corundum Made in Greece