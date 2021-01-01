Blue Python Leather Convertible Clutch

PaulyJen wants you to wear your bag the way you see fit. Belt bags with options allows you to wear this belt bag four different ways. As a clutch, on your hip, across your chest or wear it with your own belt. Interior: Black lined textile, leather credit card holder and zippered interior pocket. PaulyJen™ belt bags are made with buttery leather and belts are double-sided and stitched for comfort and all-day wearability. Made with the finest leathers and craftsmanship designed to contour to your body. Customized snaps on straps on the back of the bags for an effortless transition so you can wear it with one of the optional suggested crossbody/hip belts, wear it with your own belt or carry it as a clutch and throw it in your tote. PaulyJen™ California Dreamed and Stitched in the USA. SPECIFICATIONSEXTERIOR and INTERIORLeather exteriorPartial leather interiorTextile interiorLeather credit card pocketFits an Apple 11 cell phone, keys, lipstick, and sunniesMagnetic snap closureCustom snap-on straps HIP BELTS Size 39" or 43" CROSSBODY BELTSSize 56" or 60" Crossbody strapDouble-sidedDouble-stitchedSolid brass buckle SIZE INFO8 1/2"W x 6"HApproximately weighs 8 oz6.5" metal zipper exterior pocket