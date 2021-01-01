Timex 38 mm Q Timex Black/Blue 3-H Gold Case Blue Dial Gold Bracelet

This Timex watch showcases a round stainless steel case, link bracelet, sliding clasp closure, and blue dial face. Three-hand analog display with quartz movement. Dial face features geometric hour markers, date display window at 3 o'clock, minute track at perimeter, and brand name. Rotating top bezel. Splash resistant up to 5 ATM/50 meters. Presentation box included. Imported. Measurements: Case Height: 37 2 5 mm Case Width: 37 2 5 mm Case Depth: 12 1 5 mm Band Width: 21 3 5 mm Band Circumference/Length: 8 in Weight: 3.2 oz