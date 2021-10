Stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric keeps up at any intensity in a ventilated T-shirt cut with an athletic fit that stays close and out of your way as you move. Crewneck Short sleeves NB DRYx sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry and comfortable at any intensity NB ICEx fabric dries quickly to help you stay cool 57% recycled polyester, 43% polyester Hand wash, line dry Imported Men's Clothing