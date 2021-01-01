Timex Q Timex Stainless Steel & Rose Goldtone Bracelet Watch

From the Q Timex Collection. Inspired by the brand's archival Q Timex designs from the age of Quartz, this sleek stainless steel watch features a goldtone rotating bezel, silvertone dial and domed acrylic crystal. Quartz analog movement Rotating bezel Domed acrylic crystal Silvertone dial Round and baton hour markers Day and date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Stainless steel case and bracelet Deployant buckle Made in Japan FEATURES Water resistant to 5 ATM Model number: TW2U95600VQ SIZE Round case, 36mm (1.42"). Men Accessories - Watches And Gifts > Timex > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Timex. Color: Silver.