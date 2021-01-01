DHC Q10 Mask (1 piece)

Get firmer, younger-looking skin in just 20 minutes with DHC Q10 Mask, a coQ10-enriched facial mask that softens and smooths skin. Its unique formula helps increase skin's elasticity and fight free radicals, protecting the skin against oxidative stress.Key Benefits:coQ10 offers antioxidant protection and increases skin's firmnessSodium hyaluronate and collagen maintain skin's moisture barrierSoftens and smooths your complexionEasy to apply, feels comfortable on the skin