Quad Dynamic Drivers Airflow HiRes Extra Bass Headphones Noise Isolating Wired Earbuds with Microphone Lightweight Earphones with Volume Control.

QUAD Diaphragm & Air-flow TechnologyAdopted exclusive QUAD carbon fiber mycelium diaphragms and air-flow technology (gives the sound waves traveling through the earbuds up to 8x more space) greatly enhances the bass and the knocking sensation of the eardrum, delivering more crisp and bright high-pitched sound with richer details [Powerful Bass Driver] 14.2mm dome type driver units built with dual dynamic drivers per earbud, dual tweeters, dual woofers, and innovative sound-absorbing holes deliver powerful deep bass, making the sound more layered, allowing you to clearly feel Instrument sounds and vocals. When you play 'California Hotel', it will give you the feeling of being there [Excel In Calls With Voice Assistant] The aluminum alloy cavity, built-in MEMS acoustic noise reduction microphone module, and the sound-absorbing holes which greatly reduce the noise, increase the purity of the sound, and excel in calls. It can also be used in the