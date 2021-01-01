Stay covered on your hike or run wearing the Arc'teryx Quadra Crew Long Sleeve. This lightweight shirt is crafted with a crew neckline, long sleeves, straight hemline with signature logo at the left and made from a moisture-wicking material to help keep you dry during any outdoor activity. Pull-over design. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Chest Measurement: 36 in Sleeve Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.