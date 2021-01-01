Jeffrey Campbell Quadro Slide in Chocolate. - size 37 (also in 35, 36, 38, 39, 40) Jeffrey Campbell Quadro Slide in Chocolate. - size 37 (also in 35, 36, 38, 39, 40) Chunky braided leather upper with man made sole. Made in Spain. Square toe. Braided raffia detail. Approx 32 mm/ 1.25 inch wedge. JCAM-WZ1224. QUADRO. Step into comfort and fashion this season with these new shoes from Jeffery Campbell. Made with premium leather and a German sole. These pretty babies will keep you coming back for more.