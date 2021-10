Oh my goodness, are we allowed to have a favorite child? We love all our little birds but the QUAIL bootie is extra special to us because we designed it for ourselves. We couldn't find a short boot in the market that was made with soft buttery leather or oiled suede, had an all-leather sole that would mold to our feet, and was comfortable to walk in all day long. So this was a selfish wish fulfilled that we are sharing with you all.